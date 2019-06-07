Home

TENNANT Olwyn Margaret
(Olly) May 29th 2019,
peacefully at Ripon Community Hospital, aged 70 years,
Olwyn Margaret (Olly) Tennant
of Ripon, dearly loved wife of Mick, much loved mum of Yvonne, Richard and Fran, loving nana of Harry, Louise, Chantelle, Amber, Alica, Brettney, Sammi and Kirsty.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday June 10th at 3.40pm.
No flowers by request, if desired, donations in memory for
The Sir Robert Ogden
Macmillan Centre.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
