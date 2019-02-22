|
STOCKBURN OLIVE MAXINE February 14th passed away peacefully aged 85 years of Knaresborough, Maxine beloved wife of the late Joe Stockburn, dear mother of Julie and Sue, much loved grandma of Natalie, Francesca, Charlotte and Chloe, and great-grandma of Luna.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on Thursday 28th February
at 1-40pm, family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Alzheimer's Research UK for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
