More Obituaries for Olive Diggle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Diggle

Notice Condolences

Olive Diggle Notice
Diggle Olive Mary
(known as Mary) Died at home on 3 June 2019 with Peter, Tim and Kate at her side.
She will be cremated at
Harrogate Stonefall Crematorium at 3.40 on Wednesday 12th June.
At Mary's very positive request there will be no formalities
of any kind.
Peter and the immediate family
will be present to witness her departure. Anybody else who would wish to attend the send-off will be welcomed by the family.
No flowers please.
Enquiries to Neil & Sonya Milsted
4 Hookstone Chase
Harrogate
01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
