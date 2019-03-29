|
LLOYD Norman Corrinne with Stephen and Frances wish to extend sincere thanks to relatives and friends
for such kind expressions of condolence received during
their sad bereavement,
also those who attended the service and all who gave donations in memory of Norman.
Grateful thanks to
Stephen Boyden for the service
of comfort and tribute.
Special thanks go to doctors, nurses and staff at
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre and on Littondale Ward at Harrogate Hospital for their dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
