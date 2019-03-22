Home

Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:45
Harrogate Crematorium
LLOYD Norman March 11th 2019,
peacefully at Harrogate Hospital, aged 78 years, Norman Lloyd
of Ripon, dearly loved husband
of Corrinne, much loved dad of Stephen and the late Andrew, father-in-law of Frances and gramps of Elliott and Aaron.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday March 25th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for The Haemophilia Society and Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre at Harrogate Hospital.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
