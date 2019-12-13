Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Ledgeway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Ledgeway

Notice Condolences

Norman Ledgeway Notice
LEDGEWAY Norman Howard 1st December 2019, peacefully at the Moors Care Home, Ripon,
aged 74 years.
Loving brother to Philip and brother-in-law to Ingrid.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Stonefall Cemetery Chapel, Harrogate on
Monday 16th December 2019 at 12:20pm followed by interment at Knaresborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory for Parkinson's and Dementia UK.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -