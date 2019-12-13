|
|
|
LEDGEWAY Norman Howard 1st December 2019, peacefully at the Moors Care Home, Ripon,
aged 74 years.
Loving brother to Philip and brother-in-law to Ingrid.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Stonefall Cemetery Chapel, Harrogate on
Monday 16th December 2019 at 12:20pm followed by interment at Knaresborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory for Parkinson's and Dementia UK.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019