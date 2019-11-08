|
|
|
JOHNSON Muriel Mr. and Mrs. Leeming
sincerely thank friends of Muriel for such thoughtful expressions
of sympathy, also those who
paid tribute by attending at
Holy Trinity Church, Ripon
and all who gave donations
in her memory.
Thanks too, to Caroline
for her personal attention.
A special mention to the minister for the comforting service.
Grateful thanks go to all at
North House Surgery and
doctors, nurses and staff on
The Medical Admissions Unit
at Harrogate Hospital for
their dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019