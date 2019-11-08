Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Johnson

Notice

Muriel Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Muriel Mr. and Mrs. Leeming
sincerely thank friends of Muriel for such thoughtful expressions
of sympathy, also those who
paid tribute by attending at
Holy Trinity Church, Ripon
and all who gave donations
in her memory.
Thanks too, to Caroline
for her personal attention.
A special mention to the minister for the comforting service.
Grateful thanks go to all at
North House Surgery and
doctors, nurses and staff on
The Medical Admissions Unit
at Harrogate Hospital for
their dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -