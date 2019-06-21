|
Leadbeater (née Beveridge) On 4th June, Morag Tait, died peacefully in her sleep at Quinton House Nursing Home, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Alan,
Mother of Helen and Fiona, Grannie of Rosalind, Isabelle, Eloise, Richard and Andrew.
Formerly of Margaret Court (Tiddington), Harrogate, Newport (Gwent) and Glasgow.
Morag will be much missed.
Funeral service to take place in the South Chapel of Mid-Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood, CV33 9QP
on Friday 28th June at 11.30am.
No flowers please, donations if wished, for MIND may be left at the service or sent c/o
A E Bennett & Sons,
34 Sheep Street,
Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6EE
Tel: 01789 267035.
Please wear bright colours as Morag loved them.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
