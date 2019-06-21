Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. E. Bennett & Sons
34, Sheep Street,
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6EE
(178) 926-7035
Resources
More Obituaries for Morag Leadbeater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morag Leadbeater

Notice Condolences

Morag Leadbeater Notice
Leadbeater (née Beveridge) On 4th June, Morag Tait, died peacefully in her sleep at Quinton House Nursing Home, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Alan,
Mother of Helen and Fiona, Grannie of Rosalind, Isabelle, Eloise, Richard and Andrew.
Formerly of Margaret Court (Tiddington), Harrogate, Newport (Gwent) and Glasgow.
Morag will be much missed.
Funeral service to take place in the South Chapel of Mid-Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood, CV33 9QP
on Friday 28th June at 11.30am.
No flowers please, donations if wished, for MIND may be left at the service or sent c/o
A E Bennett & Sons,
34 Sheep Street,
Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6EE
Tel: 01789 267035.
Please wear bright colours as Morag loved them.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.