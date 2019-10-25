Home

Allen Mollie
Nee Fairman 19/9/1919 - 13/10/2019
Died at the Manor House, Knaresborough.
Beloved Mother to Iain,
Judith and Sheila,
Stepmother to Elaine and Dermot.
Grandmother to Lissa and
Great Gran and Great Great Gran.
Made it to 100 in indomitable style!
Funeral service to be held at Stonefall Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be given to Alzheimer's Society,
for which there will be a plate provided at the Crematorium.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019
