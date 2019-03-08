|
|
|
Tarran Mike Josie would like to thank all her neighbours and friends for their support during this difficult time. Special thanks to Jane Drabble, the staff at Eastgate Medical Centre and the staff on Byland Ward, District nurses and Continued Care and Ellen from the Mental Health Team for their care, thank you to Elite taxis and their Staff, Rev Jim Grebby for a lovely service and Neil and Sonya Milsted
Funeral Directors for
their care and support.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More