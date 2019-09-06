Home

Mike Perry

Notice Condolences

Mike Perry Notice
Perry Mike August 22nd peacefully in
St Michael's Hospice of
Pateley Bridge, aged 64 years, Mike, dearly loved husband of Chrissie and loving father of the late Brice, a greatly
missed grandfather.
Mike was a former chairman of Nidderdale Plus and Owner of Nidderdale Fine Wines.
Private Funeral.
A Service of Celebration of Mike's life will be announced later. Donations for St Michael's Hospice and Nidderdale Plus can be forwarded to the Nidderdale Plus Office or sent with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
