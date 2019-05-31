Home

Michael Sterling

Notice Condolences

Michael Sterling Notice
Sterling Michael John
(Mick) Formerly of Harrogate.
After a long illness bravely borne on Sunday 19th May 2019,
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband of Judith.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Wednesday 5th June at 2:20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
St. Michaels Hospice, Harrogate can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 31, 2019
