|
|
|
Pulling Michael Knowles
(Mike) Mike, formerly of
Bishop Auckland, died on 9 th March in Harrogate District Hospital following a short illness, aged 90 years.
A much loved and loving
husband of Dorothy. Proud and devoted father to Janet, Nigel
and Caroline, father- in-law, grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Funeral Service at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on
21st March at 11.00 am, followed by a Celebration of Life at
Pavilions of Harrogate,
bright colours welcomed.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to RNLI and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
