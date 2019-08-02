|
Kinsell Michael John Of Laverton, passed away peacefully on 24th July
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Diane, much loved father of Victoria, Christopher and Matthew, greatly missed father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
Funeral Service at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate,11.40am Tuesday 6th August.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Michael will be received at the service for Harrogate Hospital ITU or can be forwarded with all enquiries
to Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019