Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Notice Condolences

Michael Eglin Notice
Eglin Michael Thomas 19th March 2019 peacefully at home in Darley with his family, aged 26 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anna, son of Caroline, Ian, Kevin and Liz, grandson, brother of Jade and son-in-law of Claire, Mike and family. Service at St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge on
Tuesday 2nd April at 1.30pm followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, however donations in memory of Michael will be gratefully received for the Palliative Care Charitable Fund at Harrogate District Hospital and St Cuthbert's Church or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
