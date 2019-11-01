Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Davey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Davey

Notice Condolences

Michael Davey Notice
DAVEY Michael Francis October 22nd 2019,
peacefully at home aged 71 years, Michael Francis Davey of Ripon, much loved dad of Lee and Katheryn, loving granddad of Harald, Jake, Lukas and Leila, dearly loved partner of Ros.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday November 15th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the Marie Curie Nurses and
St. Michael's Hospice Carers.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -