DAVEY Michael Francis October 22nd 2019,
peacefully at home aged 71 years, Michael Francis Davey of Ripon, much loved dad of Lee and Katheryn, loving granddad of Harald, Jake, Lukas and Leila, dearly loved partner of Ros.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday November 15th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the Marie Curie Nurses and
St. Michael's Hospice Carers.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019