CALVERT Michael Paul Died 9th December 2002
We're sending a dove to Heaven,
With a parcel on its wings,
Be careful when you open it,
It's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses,
Wrapped up in a million hugs,
To say how much we miss you,
And to send you all our love.
Your nature was loving and giving,
Your heart was made of pure gold,
And to us who truly love you,
Your memory will never grow old.
Always in our hearts and thoughts.
All our love
Mum, Dad, Lyn, Mark, Deb,
Greg, Sophie, Lisa & Kate
xxx
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019