Michael Bradley

Michael Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Michael John
(Mick) June 25th 2019,
peacefully at Harrogate
Hospital, aged 78 years,
Michael John (Mick) Bradley of Burton Leonard, Harrogate,
dearly loved dad of Jeanette and Richard, father-in-law of Brian, much loved brother of Carol
and brother-in-law of John.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday July 15th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory
for Ripon Community Link.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019
