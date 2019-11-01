|
|
|
Atkin Michael Arthur
(Mick) Of Wetherby, as the result
of a tragic accident
on 10th October 2019,
aged 63 years.
Beloved husband of
Janet Williamson - Atkin.
The funeral service will take place
at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
The Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, a plate will
be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574.
