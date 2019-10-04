|
|
|
JOHNSON Maureen September 21st peacefully
in Harrogate District Hospital
aged 78 years of Knaresborough, Maureen beloved wife of the
late David, dear mother of Julie
and the late Russell and Audra,
and a much loved sister and
mother-in-law of Glyn.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Cemetery Chapel, Harrogate on Tuesday 8th October at 12-20pm, followed by interment at Knaresborough Cemetery, bright clothes please by request.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to St Michael's Hospice for which a collection box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019