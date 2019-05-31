Home

CRAWFORD Maureen Theresa Died peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital on 17th May,
aged 71 years.
Loved sister of Colin and
daughter of the late Colin
and Bridget Crawford.
The cremation service will be
held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Wednesday
5th June at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu of flowers will be to Harrogate District Hospital ITU.
Any enquiries to Goods Funeral Service of Harrogate on
01423 226223
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 31, 2019
