Mary Willis-Jackson

Mary Willis-Jackson Notice
Willis-Jackson Mary June 16th 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 90 years,
Mary Willis-Jackson of Ripon,
beloved wife of the late
Lt. Col. Peter Willis-Jackson.
Dearly loved mother of Michael and Martin, mother-in-law of Janet and Gill, a loving granny
and great-granny.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday July 5th at 1.40pm.
Flowers are welcome or if desired, donations in memory for
Friends of Ripon Hospitals.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019
