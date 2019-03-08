|
|
|
PARKER Mary On February 28th died peacefully in Rendlesham Care Home, Suffolk, aged 87 years, formerly of Knaresborough.
Beloved wife of the late
Jack Parker, much loved mother and mother in law of Dianne, Chris, David and Carol. Loving nanna to Rick, Andrew and James
and loved great-nanna of
Jack and Amy.
Funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, on Thursday 14th March
at 10:20 am.
Family flowers only please and donations in memory may be given to the Air Ambulance Service,
for which a plate will be provided.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More