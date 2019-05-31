|
CREDLAND Mary
(nee Roper)
23rd May 2019, peacefully in Harrogate Hospital.
Mary aged 95 years, dearly loved wife of the late John and a much loved mother to Andrew and Peter.
Funeral Service to take place at Woodlands Methodist Church, Harrogate on Thursday 13th June at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Mary will be received at the service for
St. Michael's Hospice and Woodlands Methodist Church.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 31, 2019
