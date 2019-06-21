|
ROBINSON Marjorie Ellen Late of Clifford and Leeds.
Passed away peacefully on
12th June 2019 aged 86 years.
Marjorie was a much loved sister and special Auntie.
Service will take place at Harehills Cemetery Chapel on Friday
28th June at 11am prior to burial.
Family flowers only please by request with donations in lieu to the RSPCA for which a box will be
provided at the service.
'In Heavenly Love Abiding'
All enquiries to the Coop Funeralcare, Marsh Lane, Leeds.
Tel:- 0113 2450507
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
