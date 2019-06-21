Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Robinson

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Marjorie Ellen Late of Clifford and Leeds.
Passed away peacefully on
12th June 2019 aged 86 years.
Marjorie was a much loved sister and special Auntie.
Service will take place at Harehills Cemetery Chapel on Friday
28th June at 11am prior to burial.
Family flowers only please by request with donations in lieu to the RSPCA for which a box will be
provided at the service.
'In Heavenly Love Abiding'
All enquiries to the Coop Funeralcare, Marsh Lane, Leeds.
Tel:- 0113 2450507
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.