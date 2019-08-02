|
|
|
PEACOCK Marjorie Tony with Ian and Joanne and
all the family sincerely thank relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on
the sad loss of Marjorie,
also those who attended at
St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Ripon
and all who made donations
in her memory.
Thank you to Father Pearce
for the comforting service.
Heartfelt thanks go to
doctors, nurses and staff at
St. Michael's Hospice for
their dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019