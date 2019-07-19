Home

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30
St. Wilfrid's RC Church
Ripon
Marjorie Peacock

Marjorie Peacock Notice
PEACOCK Marjorie July 11th 2019,
peacefully at St. Michael's
Hospice after a short illness, surrounded by her family,
aged 76 years, Marjorie Peacock,
of Ripon (originally of Darlington), treasured and
beloved wife of Tony, adored mum of Ian and Joanne, mother-in-law of Jennifer and Andrew, loving gran of Holly, Megan, William, Amber and Tay.
Service at St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Ripon on Tuesday July 23rd
at 11.30am.
Please wear colourful attire.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for St. Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
