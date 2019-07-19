Home

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00
Pateley Bridge Methodist Church
Marjorie Light Notice
Light Marjorie July 15th peacefully of
Pateley Bridge, aged 85 years, Marjorie, dear wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Richard and Robert, grandmother of Isaac, greatly missed
mother in law and aunt.
Funeral Service at
Pateley Bridge Methodist Church, 11am Friday 26th July
followed by interment in
Pateley Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Marjorie will be received at the service for Pateley Bridge Methodist Church and the Alzheimer's Society or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
