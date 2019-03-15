Home

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:30
St. John's Church
Ripon
BOWLES Marjorie Rose Margaret
(Dodi) March 6th 2019,
peacefully at home,
Marjorie Rose Margaret (Dodi) Bowles (née Taylor) of Ripon, beloved wife of Nev, loving mother of Andrew, Terri and Leigh,
adored mother-in-law,
granny, nana and sister.
Service at St. John's Church, Ripon on Thursday March 21st at 1.30pm.
Please wear a splash of red.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations
in memory of Dodi for
The British Lung Foundation.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
