Marie Roberts

Marie Roberts Notice
ROBERTS MARIE JOSEPHINE September 16th peacefully in her sleep at home in Knaresborough, aged 77 years, Marie, beloved wife of the late Pete Roberts, and dear mother of Gavin and Darren.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's R.C Church Knaresborough on Monday 30th September at
2pm followed by interment at Knaresborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Maternity Ward Harrogate District Hospital for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.