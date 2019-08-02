|
|
|
Phillipson Margaret July 23rd 2019,
in hospital after a short illness, aged 85 years, Margaret Phillipson of Ripon (formerly of Leeds), beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mum of Gwenda and the late Martin, Claire and Mike.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Wednesday August 14th
at 11am.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for Shelter, Christians Against Poverty and U.C.B.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019