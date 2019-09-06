|
LANCEFIELD Margaret Hamilton August 24th peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital
aged 88 years of Knaresborough, Margaret loving wife of the late Arthur Lancefield and a dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother.
Funeral service will be held at Gracious Street Methodist Church Knaresborough on
Tuesday 10th September at
12-15pm followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Scleroderma and Raynauds UK and Cliff House Community Support Services for which
a collection box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019