Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:15
Gracious Street Methodist Church
Knaresborough
Margaret Lancefield Notice
LANCEFIELD Margaret Hamilton August 24th peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital
aged 88 years of Knaresborough, Margaret loving wife of the late Arthur Lancefield and a dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother.
Funeral service will be held at Gracious Street Methodist Church Knaresborough on
Tuesday 10th September at
12-15pm followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Scleroderma and Raynauds UK and Cliff House Community Support Services for which
a collection box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
