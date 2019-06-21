|
KNOWLES Margaret Brian with Fiona and Cameron and all the family wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives and friends for so many kind expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Margaret, also to those who attended at Ripon Cathedral and all who have made donations in her memory. Thanks too,
to Canon Ailsa Newby for the comforting service.
Heartfelt thanks go to doctors, nurses and staff on
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre and at St Michael's Hospice for their dedicated attention. Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
