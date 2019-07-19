|
|
|
Kendrew Margaret Richard, Sally and all the family
wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support and overwhelming attendance at the service,
special thanks to the
Revd. John Campbell for his
comforting words and the
organist Mary Bradley making
the service a fitting tribute,
many thanks also to
St Michael's Hospice for the
comfort and care given to
Margaret and to all who attended
the service and gave donations to Dacre Top United Reformed Church and St Michael's Hospice
in memory of Margaret.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019