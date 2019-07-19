Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00
Dacre Top United Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kendrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kendrew

Notice

Margaret Kendrew Notice
Kendrew Margaret Richard, Sally and all the family
wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support and overwhelming attendance at the service,
special thanks to the
Revd. John Campbell for his
comforting words and the
organist Mary Bradley making
the service a fitting tribute,
many thanks also to
St Michael's Hospice for the
comfort and care given to
Margaret and to all who attended
the service and gave donations to Dacre Top United Reformed Church and St Michael's Hospice
in memory of Margaret.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.