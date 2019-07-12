|
KENDREW Margaret
(nee Marshall) Peacefully in St Michael's Hospice on the 7th July, of Masham, formerly of Blazefield,
Margaret, a dear wife,
dearly beloved mother of Richard and Sally, loving grandma of Jasmine, Charlie, Molly and Sam, dear sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and great auntie.
Funeral Service at Dacre Top United Reformed Church, 12noon, Tuesday July 16th followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret will be received at the service for Dacre Top United Reformed Church and St Michael's Hospice or can be forwarded
with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors, Tel. 01423 712062.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019