Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Harrogate
95/97 Knaresborough Road
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7LY
01423 889 449
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:15
Stonefall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Forster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Forster

Notice Condolences

Margaret Forster Notice
FORSTER Margaret Irene Passed away peacefully on
30th August 2019 at Belmont House Care Home, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Richard, devoted mother of Susan and Sally and sons-in-law Rick and Iain, loving grandma of Katie and Lily and dear sister of Betty and June.
Service and cremation will take place at Stonefall Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be
given to Dementia Forward.
Special thanks to all the staff on Springwater Suite at Belmont House Care Home for their loving and devoted care.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
Tel 01423 889449.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.