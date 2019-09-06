|
FORSTER Margaret Irene Passed away peacefully on
30th August 2019 at Belmont House Care Home, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Richard, devoted mother of Susan and Sally and sons-in-law Rick and Iain, loving grandma of Katie and Lily and dear sister of Betty and June.
Service and cremation will take place at Stonefall Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be
given to Dementia Forward.
Special thanks to all the staff on Springwater Suite at Belmont House Care Home for their loving and devoted care.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
Tel 01423 889449.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019