|
|
|
Cawthorne Margaret Marion, Graham and family sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy on the sad loss of Margaret, also those who attended the service and
gave donations in her memory.
Thank you to George Rowden
for conducting the service. Grateful thanks to Dr. Crompton and colleagues at Church Lane Surgery, the carers from Springfield Healthcare and
16 Station View for all their kindness to Margaret and to
John Wilson and Son for their efficiency and guidance.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
Read More