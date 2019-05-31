Bunn Margaret Joan

(née Brotherton) Widow of Dennis, died peacefully on 18th May at Greenacres Care Home, Meltham,

near Huddersfield aged 96.

A much loved Mother, Grandmother and

Great Grandmother.

Margaret spent her early life in York, graduated with first class honours and an MA at Leeds University before becoming an inspiring teacher of English Language and Literature in Lincoln, Leeds and Harewood.

She moved from Harrogate to Pateley Bridge soon after retirement and then to Hollins Hall at Hampsthwaite before spending her final years at Greenacres.

She will be much missed by the many friends she made throughout her life.

A service of farewell to Margaret will be held at Harrogate Crematorium at 1:00pm on

13th June 2019.

Donations may be made in Margaret's memory to The Woodland Trust or Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust; please send any cheques payable to either organisation c/o

T W Birks & Son, Holme Valley Funeral Home, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth, HD9 2PR. Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 31, 2019