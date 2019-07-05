|
BENSON Margaret Elizabeth Derek with Jane and Andrew and all the family wish to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Margaret, also to those who attended at St. John's Church, Ripon and all who made donations in her memory.
A special mention to Revd. Caitlin for the comforting service.
Grateful thanks to doctors, nurses and staff on Jervaulx Ward at Harrogate Hospital for their dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019