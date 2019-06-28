|
Benson Margaret Elizabeth June 19th 2019
peacefully in hospital,
aged 91 years,
Margaret Elizabeth Benson
(née Baxter) of Ripon, beloved wife of Derek, dearly loved mum of Jane, mother-in-law of Andrew, loving grandma of Craig and Luke, dear auntie of Judith and Angela.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Friday June 28th at 1.45pm.
Interment will take place privately
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for Ripon Salvation Army and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019