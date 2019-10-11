|
Howell Malcolm Passed away peacefully on 2nd October at RNIB Tate House, formerly of Summerbridge, aged 79. Loving and devoted husband to Susan. Sadly missed brother, uncle and brother in law. Funeral at Methodist Chapel Summerbridge, Wednesday 23rd October at 1:30pm followed by interment at Holy Trinity Church, Dacre. Family flowers only. Donations will be welcomed if desired to chosen charities. No formal clothing but plenty of laughter. "A one of a kind "Top Bloke," never forgotten." Enquiries to W.Bowers Services to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019