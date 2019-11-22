|
|
|
HAINSWORTH Mabel
(nee Clough) 12th November 2019,
peacefully at her home in Harrogate, aged 84 years.
Mabel, beloved wife of the
late Michael, loving mother
of Susan, Paula, Tracy and Karen,
a much loved mum-in-law
and Grandma.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Thomas a Becket Church, Hampsthwaite on
Friday 6th December 2019 at
12 noon followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory for St. Michael's Hospice and
St. Thomas a Becket Church.
Enquiries to
W. Bowers, Services
to the Bereaved,
(01423) 770-258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019