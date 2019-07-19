|
|
|
Mottershead Lysbeth Of Tadcaster,
formerly of Bramham,
passed away peacefully on
9th July 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Syd Mottershead,
Lysbeth will be sadly missed by all
her family and dear friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Tadcaster Methodist Church,
40 High Street, Tadcaster on
Wednesday 24th July 2019
commencing at 11.15am followed
by a cremation at
York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be shared
between Cancer Research UK and
The British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please to
F E Jackson, Funeral Directors,
Tadcaster, 01937 832163.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019