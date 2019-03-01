|
Cook Dr Lynn Sam, Dan, Sadie and all the family wish to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of a wife, mother and granny.
Grateful thanks to the
Rev'd Darryl Hall for his uplifting service to celebrate Lynn's life,
also special thanks to the large gathering of family and friends who attended the service and gave donations to Nidderdale Visual Arts and St Cuthbert's Church in memory of Lynn.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
