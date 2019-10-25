Home

MALATESTA Luigi
(Gigino/Gino) Local legend hairdresser Gino passed away peacefully on
14th October 2019 at
Harrogate Hospital, aged 82.
A much loved husband,
brother, dad, uncle, and Nonno.
Luigi will be missed by his
family, friends and clients.
Please join family and friends
to raise a glass in memory of Gino at The Knox, Bilton Lane,
Harrogate, HG1 3AP
on Saturday 9th November
at 12 noon until 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, can be made to the Harrogate Hospital &
Community Charity.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019
