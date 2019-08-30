|
BENTLEY Lol On behalf of all the family we would like to offer heartfelt thanks to everyone for all their kind wishes, love and support
on the sad loss of Lol.
Thank you for coming to the funeral and all your generous donations given in his memory to Macmillan and Cancer Research.
Thank you for sharing all
your happy memories
and humorous stories,
he would have loved the laughs...
Many thanks to everyone at
Sir Robert Ogden, Harrogate hospital and Granby Care Home for all your continued
care and attention,
he was always so grateful.
Finally, to Rev Jim Grebby,
Sonya and Neil Milsted and all at
St. Robert's Club, thank you.
You made his final journey
one to remember.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019