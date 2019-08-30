Resources More Obituaries for Lol Bentley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lol Bentley

Notice BENTLEY Lol On behalf of all the family we would like to offer heartfelt thanks to everyone for all their kind wishes, love and support

on the sad loss of Lol.

Thank you for coming to the funeral and all your generous donations given in his memory to Macmillan and Cancer Research.

Thank you for sharing all

your happy memories

and humorous stories,

he would have loved the laughs...

Many thanks to everyone at

Sir Robert Ogden, Harrogate hospital and Granby Care Home for all your continued

care and attention,

he was always so grateful.

Finally, to Rev Jim Grebby,

Sonya and Neil Milsted and all at

St. Robert's Club, thank you.

You made his final journey

You made his final journey

one to remember. Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019