GREENWOOD Liz February 13th 2019
peacefully at
The Terrace Care Home, Richmond,
aged 86 years,
Liz Greenwood,
of Laverton near Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Derek,
dearly loved mother,
mother-in-law, granny
and friend to many.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday March 6th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
The Royal British Legion Colsterdale Lodge, Ripon.
Plate provide at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
