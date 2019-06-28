Home

J G Fielder & Son (Tadcaster)
19 High Street
Tadcaster, North Yorkshire LS24 9AP
01937 833544
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
York Crematorium
GARBUTT Liz
née Wainwright On June 17th, peacefully in
St James Hospital, Leeds
after a short illness,
aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Phil and
mother of Amanda and Andrew,
grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at
York Crematorium on Monday
July 8th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished can be made
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
Funeral Directors, Tadcaster,
tel: 01937 833544.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019
