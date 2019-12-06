|
Pettman Linda John with Allan and Marie wish to extend heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for so many kind expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Linda, also those who attended at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon and all who gave donations in her memory.
A special mention to Revd. Chris Butler and Simone Bennett for their words of comfort and tribute.
Sincere thanks go to doctors, nurses and staff at Harrogate Hospital and The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre for such dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019